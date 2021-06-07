Coconut Chicken Salad

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Prep Time: 20 to 30 min

Ingredients

- 2 cups shredded or chopped rotisserie cooked chicken (about 1/2 chicken)

- 1/4 cup finely-chopped onion

- 2 green onions, white and green chopped small

- 1/2 cup finely-chopped carrot

- 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

- 1/2 cup shredded fresh or frozen unsweetened coconut flakes (or 1/4 cup dried)

- 1 to 3 teaspoons red pepper flakes or 1 hot pepper, finely chopped (Thai bird, serrano or jalapeño)

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper

- 1/4 cup lemon juice (juice from about 1 lemon)

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. In a large bowl, mix together chicken and vegetables. Add red pepper flakes, salt and pepper and mix well.

3. Add lemon juice and mix again.

4. Serve right after preparing.

5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

• 1 pound uncooked skinless and boneless chicken can b e marinated and grilled for shredding.

• Add more cabbage, carrot and green onion or other vegetables such as chopped bell pepper.

• Serve with titiyas (or flour tortilla) or rice.

Thanks to the Food Hero Pasifika work group for this recipe.

Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/coconut-chicken-salad

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you attending a graduation this year?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you attending a graduation this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.