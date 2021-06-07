Prep Time: 20 to 30 min
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded or chopped rotisserie cooked chicken (about 1/2 chicken)
- 1/4 cup finely-chopped onion
- 2 green onions, white and green chopped small
- 1/2 cup finely-chopped carrot
- 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
- 1/2 cup shredded fresh or frozen unsweetened coconut flakes (or 1/4 cup dried)
- 1 to 3 teaspoons red pepper flakes or 1 hot pepper, finely chopped (Thai bird, serrano or jalapeño)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup lemon juice (juice from about 1 lemon)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. In a large bowl, mix together chicken and vegetables. Add red pepper flakes, salt and pepper and mix well.
3. Add lemon juice and mix again.
4. Serve right after preparing.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• 1 pound uncooked skinless and boneless chicken can b e marinated and grilled for shredding.
• Add more cabbage, carrot and green onion or other vegetables such as chopped bell pepper.
• Serve with titiyas (or flour tortilla) or rice.
Thanks to the Food Hero Pasifika work group for this recipe.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/coconut-chicken-salad
