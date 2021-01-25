Chicken soup with tortilla

Number of Servings: 12 cups

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 teaspoons oil

1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)

2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 can (16 ounces) navy beans

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) fat-free chicken broth (see notes)

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chilies

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 cups chopped cooked chicken

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup shredded cheese

10 thin corn tortillas

Directions

Heat oil in a large pot. Add onion, garlic, and cumin, and sauté until onion is softened but not browned.

Drain and rinse beans. Add drained beans, tomatoes with liquid, and chicken broth. Heat to a boil. Reduce heat.

Stir in tomato sauce, chilies, oregano, and chicken. Simmer 15 minutes.

When ready to serve, stir in cilantro and 1 cup cheese until melted. Serve tortilla strips on the side as soup toppings.

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

Broth can be canned or made using bouillon. For each cup of broth use 1 cup very hot water and 1 teaspoon or 1 cube bouillon.

To make tortilla strips, stack tortillas and cut in half. Cut each half-stack into thin strips. Spread strips on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees, tossing frequently, for 15 minutes or until crispy and starting to lightly brown.

