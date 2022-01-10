Recipe: Chicken Chowder for Two

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1⁄2 cup chopped onion
- 1⁄2 cup diced or grated carrot
- 2 1⁄2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup diced potato (fresh or frozen)
- 1⁄2 teaspoon thyme
- 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 cup (4 ounces) cooked and diced chicken
- 1⁄2 cup low-fat or nonfat milk
- 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1⁄4 teaspoon red wine vinegar (optional)
- pepper to taste (optional)
Directions
1.Wash hands with soap and water.
2. In a medium saucepan, sauté onion and carrot on medium heat until softened, about 3 minutes.
3. Add broth, potato, thyme, garlic powder and salt. Bring to a gentle boil and simmer until the potatoes are soft, 15 to 20 minutes.
4. While potatoes are cooking, stir flour and milk together in a small dish.
5. Add chicken to the saucepan and stir 1 to 2 minutes until heated through.
6. Slowly add milk mixture and stir as the soup thickens. Boil gently for 2 to 3 minutes.
7. Before serving, add vinegar and pepper, if desired.
8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Substitute the diced carrot with any combination of carrot, celery, pepper or leek.
• Substitute other vegetables such as corn or broccoli for half of the potatoes.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/chicken-chowder-two
