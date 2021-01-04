Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast (2-3 halves)
2 teaspoons oil
1 ¼ cups water
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups small shell pasta, uncooked
2 ½ cups broccoli, chopped (fresh or frozen)
1 cup (4 ounces) cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
Cut chicken breast into bite sized pieces. Sauté pieces in oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet) until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add water, bouillon, soup, pepper and garlic to skillet. Stir until smooth. Add pasta and broccoli.
Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until pasta is tender, 15 - 20 minutes. Add a small amount of water near end of cooking if needed to prevent sticking.
Add cheese during last two minutes of cooking.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Try whole grain pasta for more fiber.
Try pasta in a different shape, such as spiral or elbow.
Add other vegetables such as peas, grated carrots or chopped bell peppers.
In place of chicken, use 1 1/2 cups of white beans (a 15-ounce can, drained and rinsed), another meat, or canned tuna or salmon.
Best served immediately. Reheated broccoli changes color and might have a less pleasant taste.
Recipe & Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/chicken-broccoli-cheese-skillet-meal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.