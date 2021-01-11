Number of servings: 4 burritos
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 50 minutes
Ingredients
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
2 green onions, chopped
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin
1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided in half
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1⁄4 teaspoon chili powder
1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1⁄2 cup shredded cheese, grated (try cheddar, pepper jack, or Mexican blend)
4 (9 inch) flour tortillas
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the beans, green onions, lemon juice, cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl.
Rub the chicken breasts with the chili powder, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Cook the chicken in a skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet) for 5 minutes. Turn and cook until done, 4-5 minutes longer.
Let chicken cool; slice into strips or chunks.
Divide cheese evenly between tortillas. Top the cheese with equal amounts of chicken and black bean salsa mixture.
Roll up the burritos and wrap each one in foil.
Bake burritos until the cheese melts, about 15 minutes.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Freeze extra lemon juice to use later.
Cook your own dry beans. One can (15 ounces) is about 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups drained beans.
Recipe & Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/chicken-and-black-bean-salsa-burritos
