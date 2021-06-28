Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 to 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 4 cups pitted tart cherries (fresh, frozen, or canned and drained)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/3 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1/3 cup old fashioned rolled oats
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons margarine or butter, melted
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the sugar and cornstarch. Add the cherries and vanilla and mix well.
3. Pour the fruit into an 8x8-inch baking dish.
4. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, oats and brown sugar. Add the melted butter and stir until the texture is coarse with some clumps. Sprinkle the oat topping over the fruit.
5. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until the juices are bubbling and the oat topping is golden brown.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• No tart cherries? Use sweet cherries (or another fruit such as blueberries or chopped apricots, peaches or plums) and reduce the sugar added to the fruit to 1 or 2 Tablespoons.
Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/cherry-oat-crumble
