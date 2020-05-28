Number of servings: 6
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 1 hour
Ingredients:
6 Tablespoons sugar
1 1⁄2 Tablespoons cornstarch
4 cups tart cherries, pitted, fresh or frozen
3⁄4 teaspoon vanilla
6 Tablespoons whole wheat flour
6 Tablespoons old fashioned rolled oats
3 Tablespoons brown sugar
1⁄8 teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.
2. Mix the sugar and cornstarch together in a large bowl.
3. Add the cherries and stir to mix. Add the vanilla and mix again.
4. Pour the fruit into an 8 x 8 baking pan or 2 quart casserole.
5. In a separate bowl mix together the flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt. Add the melted butter and mix together until the texture is coarse with some clumps. Distribute the oat topping over the fruit.
6. Bake in the preheated oven for about 30-45 minutes, or until the juices are bubbling and the oat toping is golden brown.
7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours
