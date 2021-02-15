Number of servings: 6 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1⁄4 cup celery, chopped
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 cups potatoes, peeled and diced bite size
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 1⁄2 cups nonfat or 1% milk, divided
- 3⁄4 cup (3 ounces) cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 Tablespoon bacon bits or 1 slice bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
1. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, sauté onions and celery in oil until onions are clear.
2. Add the potatoes, broth, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until the potatoes are tender, 15 to 25 minutes.
3. In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and ¼ cup of milk until smooth. Add remaining milk. Stir into the potato mixture.
4. Cook and stir until thickened and heated through, about 5 minutes. Do not boil.
5. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese until melted. Top with bacon bits. Serve warm.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
