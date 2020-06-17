Recipe courtesy of National Dairy Council Ambassador Andrew Dole, MS, RDN, CSSD, CEC, USAT
Photo source: Dairygood.org
Try this tasty twist instead of tartar sauce on fish, crab cakes, sandwiches and even fried green tomatoes.
Ingredients:
1 cup 2% or whole fat plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 tablespoon finely chopped flat leaf parsley
1 lemon juiced (about 1 tablespoon)
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Tabasco or red-hot sauce
1 small clove garlic, crushed and minced
1 tablespoon capers, rough chopped
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Pinch black pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into food processor or large bowl. Mix well.
Cover tightly. Refrigerate for 1 hour minimum. Best flavor achieved if chilled over-night.
