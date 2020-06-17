Cajun yogurt remoulade


Recipe courtesy of National Dairy Council Ambassador Andrew Dole, MS, RDN, CSSD, CEC, USAT



Try this tasty twist instead of tartar sauce on fish, crab cakes, sandwiches and even fried green tomatoes.

Ingredients:

1 cup 2% or whole fat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon finely chopped flat leaf parsley

1 lemon juiced (about 1 tablespoon)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Tabasco or red-hot sauce

1 small clove garlic, crushed and minced

1 tablespoon capers, rough chopped

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Pinch black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into food processor or large bowl. Mix well.

Cover tightly. Refrigerate for 1 hour minimum. Best flavor achieved if chilled over-night.

