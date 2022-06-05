Prep Time: 12 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 (14.5 oz) cans of black beans (rinsed and drained)
- 2 cups frozen corn (thawed)
- 1 finely diced red bell pepper
- ½ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 small limes (juiced)
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, combine beans, corn, red pepper, red onion, and cilantro.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over the bean salad. Toss to coat.
Recipe Source: The Diabetes Cookbook. Recipe Credit: Lara Rondinelli Hamilton, RD, LDN, CDE and Jennifer Bucko Lamplough. https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/black-bean-and-corn-salad-quick-recipe.html?home-category_id=27
Photo Credit: Mittera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.