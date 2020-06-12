Recipe & Photo Source: Foodhero.org
Number of servings: 6
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 5 minutes
Ingredients:
4 bell peppers
1⁄2 medium onion
2 1⁄2 Tablespoons vinegar
1 Tablespoon oil
1⁄8 teaspoon salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Wash bell peppers and remove tops and seeds. Cut into ¼-inch thick strips. Peel onion and slice into thin strips.
2. In a large mixing bowl, stir together vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Add bell pepper and onion and gently stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.
3. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
