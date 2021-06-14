Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- ¾ pound lean ground beef
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ cup water
- 4 cups broccoli, chopped (fresh or frozen)
- 3 cups cooked bulgur
Directions
1. Sauté beef, ginger and garlic powder in a skillet over medium-high heat until meat is browned.
2. In a bowl, mix sugar, soy sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, pepper flakes and water.
3. Add sauce to beef and cook for 5 minutes. Add broccoli and cook until tender.
4. Serve over cooked bulgur.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try "Baked Tofu" instead of beef.
Recipe & Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/beef-and-broccoli
