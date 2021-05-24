Ingredients
- 1 cup dry barley
- 3 cups water
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup sweet snap peas, chopped
- 2 cups apples or another fresh fruit or veggie, chopped (about 1 1/3 medium apples [3” diameter])
- ½ cup red bell pepper, seeded and chopped (about 1 small pepper)
- ½ cup green onions, sliced thin
- 1 Tablespoon vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons oil
- ¼ cup lemon or lime juice
Directions
1. Place barley and water in a 2 or 3 quart saucepan. Bring to a boil, then turn to low. Cook covered for 45 minutes.
2. Rinse cooked barley briefly in cold water. Drain.
3. Add remaining ingredients. Toss well.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Substitute different fruits and vegetables in season.
• Add nuts or seeds for added protein.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/barley-summer-salad
