Number of servings: 10 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 1 hour and 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1 can (15 ounces) stewed, diced tomatoes
- 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth (see notes)
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup dry lentils
- 2⁄3 cup barley
- 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Heat oil in large soup pan over medium-high heat. Cook garlic and onion until they are golden brown, about 1 or 2 minutes.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower the heat so the mixture is at a light simmer. Place a lid on the pan.
3. Cook until the barley and lentils are tender, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
4. Serve hot in a soup bowl.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Broth can be canned or made using bouillon. For each cup of broth use 1 cup very hot water and 1 teaspoon or 1 cube bouillon
• Use any fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables you have on hand.
