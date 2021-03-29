Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Ingredients
- 1 cup oats (quick-cooking or old fashioned rolled)
- ¼ cup nonfat or low-fat milk
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup mashed ripe banana
- 1 ½ cups whole-wheat flour
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease the bottoms and sides of 12 muffin cups.
2. In a medium bowl, mix together the oats, milk, eggs, oil, sugar and mashed banana. Let this mixture stand for at least 10 minutes.
3. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
4. Add oat mixture to dry ingredients and stir gently to mix until just moistened.
5. Fill muffin cups ¾ full.
6. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out moist but clean, about 18 to 20 minutes.
Notes
To bake as Banana Oatmeal Bread, use an 8 or 9-inch bread pan and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 to 50 minutes.
Recipe and Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/banana-oatmeal-muffins
