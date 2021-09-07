Prep Time: 20 min
Cook Time: 15 min
Ingredients
- 4 medium zucchini
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
- 1 ½ cups bread crumbs
- 1 Tablespoon dry Italian herbs
Directions
1. Cut zucchini into long sticks, about 3 inches long.
2. Microwave zucchini for about 3 minutes. Pat zucchini sticks dry with a paper towel.
3. Mix eggs and water together in a small bowl. Mix cheese, bread crumbs and herbs together in another small bowl.
4. Dip zucchini sticks first into the egg mixture and then into the bread crumb mixture.
5. Arrange zucchini in rows on a metal baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Broil zucchini sticks for about 12 to 15 minutes, turning once while cooking.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(Recipe adapted from Nutrition Matters).
Notes
• Try with warm marinara sauce or ketchup.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/baked-zucchini-sticks
