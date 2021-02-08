Number of servings: 2 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups grated cauliflower (about half a medium head)
1 egg
3 Tablespoons flour
1⁄4 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet or line with parchment paper or foil.
Grate cauliflower on large holes of a grater.
In a medium bowl, combine cauliflower, egg, flour, cheese, and salt; mix well.
Press mixture together to make about 15 small balls or logs; Place on the baking sheet with space between each ball or log.
Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through. For extra crispy tots, broil for an extra 2 minutes. Watch closely to avoid burning.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Texture will be best when freshly made.
