Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups nonfat or 1% milk
- 4 teaspoons margarine or butter, melted
- 2 cups cane berries, fresh or frozen (raspberries, blackberries, marionberries)
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
3. In a medium bowl, mix together oats, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.
4. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until blended. Stir in brown sugar, vanilla, milk and melted butter.
5. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until well combined.
6. Add the berries and stir lightly to spread them evenly. Pour mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with chopped nuts if desired.
7. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try other seasonings such as nutmeg or powdered ginger.
Recipe and Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/baked-berry-oatmeal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.