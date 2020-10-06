Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
- 2 large apples
- Cinnamon (optional)
Directions:
1. Rinse apples and cut crosswise into thin slices. Cut out the core if desired.
2. Arrange slices in a single layer on baking sheets. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon if desired.
3. Baker at 200 degrees F for about 1 hour. Turn slices over. Continue baking until dry with no moisture in the center, 1 hour or more depending on thickness.
4. Remove from oven and cool. Store in an air-tight container for up to a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.