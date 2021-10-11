Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 egg, beaten
- ½ cup applesauce
- 1 ½ cups nonfat or 1% milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 apple, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)
- 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Topping
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons chopped nuts (optional)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly oil an 8x8-inch baking dish.
3. Combine the egg, applesauce, milk, vanilla and oil in a bowl. Mix in the apple.
4. In a separate bowl, mix the rolled oats, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add to the liquid ingredients and mix well.
5. Pour mixture into baking dish, and bake for 25 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and sprinkle with brown sugar and (optional) nuts.
7. Return to oven and broil for 3 to 4 minutes until top is browned and the sugar bubbles.
8. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Substitute other fruit for the apple. Try bananas, pears, blueberries or a mixture.
• Serve warm topped with vanilla yogurt.
Recipe & Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/apple-spice-baked-oatmeal
