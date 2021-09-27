Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 Tablespoon raisins
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Cut apple in half from the stem down and lay each half cut-side down on a cutting board. Slice each half into 6 half-round slices and cut out the core.
3. Spread 1/2 teaspoon peanut butter on one side of each apple slice.
4. Put 4 to 6 raisins on top of the peanut butter on one apple slice. Top with another apple slice, peanut-butter side down. Squeeze gently.
4. Continue with remaining apple slices.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Sprinkle the peanut butter with grated carrot, chopped nuts, seeds or granola instead of, or along with, the raisins.
• Try other nut or seed butters, such as almond, hazelnut or sunflower seed.
• Use other dried fruit pieces, such as cherries or cranberries.
Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/apple-sandwiches
