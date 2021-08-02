Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- ¼ cup cold water
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 4 cups berries, fresh or frozen (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, sliced strawberries or a mixture)
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water
2. In a medium saucepan, mix together sugar, cornstarch, water and 2 cups of berries. Mash berries if desired.
3. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sauce starts to thicken.
4. Remove from heat and stir in remaining berries. Mash if desired.
5. Serve over pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, or yogurt.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Serve with Favorite Pancakes or Applesauce French Toast.
• Leftover sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
• To freeze the sauce, replace the cornstarch in the recipe with Clearjel or Clear Jel, a special type of cornstarch.
Photo & Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/any-berry-sauce
