Jacob Torres is ready and eager to give back to the community that raised him.
This past month, Torres earned his real estate license and joined RE/MAX Homesource Tillamook.
“This community gave me so many chances,” Torres said. “I think I can give something back.”
Torres was born and raised in Tillamook. He attended Tillamook Adventist School through grade eight and then transferred to Tillamook High School from which he graduated in 2022.
During his time as a Cheesemaker, Torres was heavily involved in athletics and student activities.
“Those were probably my favorite memories growing up in the community,” Torres said. “They really taught me a lot growing up.”
In recent years, Torres represented the Cheesemakers on the football, basketball, and track & field teams.
“Sports teach you how to go through adversity,” Torres said. “Things wouldn’t always go the way you wanted them to go. It teaches you to have a sharper mind, not just to be physically tough, you have to be mentally tough.”
In addition to sports, Torres said that his favorite memories of high school also surrounded around Charity Drive, particularly the takeover events at his mother’s (Victoria Mata Lopez) restaurant: Las Margaritas. In fact, she was the one that encouraged him to take a real estate course.
“I grew up in the family business and that’s what I really loved,” Torres said. “My favorite thing in the restaurant was being a server because I love serving people and that gave me joy.”
Torres believes that his restaurant experience honed his communication skills and sees that it will benefit his new real estate career.
“I had to communicate back and forth with people and do my best to leave them with a good experience,” Torres said.
Torres also hopes that is bilingual skills in English and Spanish will be another highly sought after asset that he can offer his future clients.
“I can really help people who maybe are not fluent in English,” Torres said. “I think I can help guide them through the steps of purchasing a house. I’m looking forward to helping out as much as I can.”
Torres is also a part-time student at Tillamook Bay Community College with a goal of obtaining a degree in Business Administration.
Torres can be reached at Tillamook’s RE/MAX Homesource by calling 503-436-5596 or by emailing jacobtorreshomes@gmail.com.
“I really have the support and best team,” Torres said. “They are teaching me the ways to give back and serve people because everybody around the team supports each other.”
