Stover Barber Garibaldi
Photo courtesy of Bob Reed

Tami Stover, also known as the sign above the door of her barber shop indicates, “The tallest barber in Garibaldi” is celebrating 25 years cutting hair in town. Standing at 5-foot-tall, Tami just happens to be the only barber in Garibaldi. Located in the center of town, the shop was very visible during the celebration.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID variant, Omicron BA.5?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID variant, Omicron BA.5?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.