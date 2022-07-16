Tami Stover, also known as the sign above the door of her barber shop indicates, “The tallest barber in Garibaldi” is celebrating 25 years cutting hair in town. Standing at 5-foot-tall, Tami just happens to be the only barber in Garibaldi. Located in the center of town, the shop was very visible during the celebration.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Dory Days 62nd Annual Festival schedule
- Pacific City celebrates 62nd Dory Days
- Ongoing Homicide investigation in Nehalem
- In Oregon: 'Most destructive, costliest forest pest ever to invade North America'
- David Harper takes Division title at the 2022 National Four-Wall Handball Championships
- Dory Days 2022 will be led by a legacy and carried by a community
- Back in the saddle: Heritage Hill Acres, LLC reopens horse boarding facility
- Guest Column: Dispatch From the Wave
- Letter: Curious about Betsy’s stance on gun control
- Developing: Concerns raised over Oregon's new release law
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Dory Days 62nd Annual Festival schedule
- Pacific City celebrates 62nd Dory Days
- Ongoing Homicide investigation in Nehalem
- In Oregon: 'Most destructive, costliest forest pest ever to invade North America'
- David Harper takes Division title at the 2022 National Four-Wall Handball Championships
- Dory Days 2022 will be led by a legacy and carried by a community
- Back in the saddle: Heritage Hill Acres, LLC reopens horse boarding facility
- Guest Column: Dispatch From the Wave
- Letter: Curious about Betsy’s stance on gun control
- Developing: Concerns raised over Oregon's new release law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.