Randy Schild

 Contributed photo

Former Tillamook County School District Superintendent Randy Schild has accepted a position on the Oregon Coast Bank Board of Directors. Still very active in local and statewide organizations since his retirement in 2019, Schild remains committed to the communities of Tillamook County.

Born and raised in Tillamook – his father was a former CEO of the Tillamook County Creamery Association – Schild earned both a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of arts degree in education from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.

