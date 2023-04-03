Former Tillamook County School District Superintendent Randy Schild has accepted a position on the Oregon Coast Bank Board of Directors. Still very active in local and statewide organizations since his retirement in 2019, Schild remains committed to the communities of Tillamook County.
Born and raised in Tillamook – his father was a former CEO of the Tillamook County Creamery Association – Schild earned both a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of arts degree in education from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
After thirteen years of teaching business education at Tillamook High School, where he was also head baseball coach, Schild served three years as Principal of Neah-Kah-Nie High School. During his eighteen years at the helm of the Tillamook County School District he was awarded the 2015 Oregon School District Superintendent of the Year by the Oregon Association of School Executives. He also served as President of the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators.
Well known in the community as the radio play by play announcer of Tillamook High School sports for 39 years, Schild has also served as President of the OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association). In 2008, the Tillamook High School varsity baseball field was officially renamed "The Randy Schild Baseball Field.”
Post retirement, Schild has been in demand as an education consultant providing support for district superintendents throughout the Northwest. Randy and his wife Tami have also found time to travel, golf, fish and remodel several residential properties. The Schilds have six children, ages 32 - 40, and nine grandchildren, ages 1 - 15. Three of their children reside in Tillamook, two in Portland and one in Redmond. The Schild family remains active in the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene.
“Very few people have meant as much to Tillamook County as Randy,” explained Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He’s spent virtually his entire life in the area and has tirelessly served our local communities. Randy’s guidance, local knowledge and administrative abilities are the perfect addition to our Board of Directors.”
“For a number of years I’d been impressed with Oregon Coast Bank’s commitment to our coastal communities,” mentioned Schild. “Having a locally-owned and operated bank in tune with the needs of coastal families and businesses is essential. Oregon Coast Bank does a phenomenal job serving that need and is an organization I’m proud to be associated with.”
With total assets currently exceeding $400 million, Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport. Originally founded when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally-owned and operated financial institution to the central coast, the bank has received considerable media praise for lending in excess of a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses over the past twenty years.
