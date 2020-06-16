Randy Kugler announced Friday, June 12, his intent to run for a seat on the Manzanita City Council at this November’s general election. Should he be elected, he plans to devote his energy to all of this issues facing the city but will specifically focus on improving fiscal accountability and engaging citizens in creative problem solving.
Kugler said if you wish to ask questions at a council meeting, he will see that you get that opportunity. He will ask questions of fellow councilors, staff and consultants. If he does not get reasonable answers, he will ask more questions in order to ensure that he and more importantly you, leave a meeting better informed and confident that the best explanation was given and the decision that was arrived at made sense.
Kugle said he has always found folks in Manzanita do not need to be told what to think and are quite capable of observing and forming their own opinions about the character and relevant experience of those individuals that they elect to lead the city. He believes in researching and securing the best information available on a subject and the practical application of that information in developing solutions that make the most sense for the majority of those who are affected by those decisions.
Kugler thanks you for your thoughtful consideration. Kugler and his wife Carlene have called Manzanita their home since 1979 and it is the only place that they have ever considered to live upon his retirement in 2014. He understands that he has asked questions this past year that have made some people uncomfortable. Having spent 32 years working in Oregon municipal government, he said he knows how a city functions and he does know the difference between an answer that makes sense and an answer that is nonsense.
In the months ahead, Kugler will be posting more information about his candidacy on the Manzanita Citizens Alliance at manzanitacitizensalliance.org.
