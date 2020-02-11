Rainy Day Village Network will be celebrating pre-launch events on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Nehalem.
On Feb. 15, Rainy Day Village will be hosting a social gathering with a free soup and salad lunch, conversation and games from 1-3 p.m. at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church on 10th Street. They have some fun activities planned, so please join us.
On Feb 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the North Coast Recreation District on 9th Street, there will be food and fun and the opportunity to sign up to become a village member, volunteer or both. The Steering Committee will be on hand to give you information about Rainy Day Village Network and to help you fill out member or volunteer applications if you are ready to come aboard.
At both events, Rainy Day Village will give away one trail three-month membership as a door prize.
Rainy Day Village’s vision is to create and support ways to age in community, where people join together to help each other maintain vibrant and connected lives in the places they love. They are reinventing the image of retirement such that they have meaningful relationships with others, are useful and creative, can safely stay in our homes as we age, we continue to grow and learn, as we use our money wisely.
Rainy Day Village invites you to become part of the Village, an all-volunteer group with plans to launch by May 1, serving Arch Cape to Twin Rocks and the Lower Nehalem Valley.
For more information about Rainy Day Village Network:
Visit us on Facebook
503-764-1413
Rainy Day Village is a member of the Villages NW nonprofit Hub and Spoke Network. www.villagesnw.org
