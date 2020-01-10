Rainy Day Village is hosting another round of Coffee Conversations in January from 12:45-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, and from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at US Bank Rockaway Branch.
At these informal, drop in gatherings, Rainy Day Village seeks to exchange information about Rainy Day Village Network by providing information and getting your feedback. They are always happy to meet new neighbors, have fun, share their enthusiasm for the Village and answer any questions.
The Village has also planned two pre-launch events in February where they will be signing up members and volunteers. They believe that everyone has something to offer and they welcome all people – retired, working, long-time and recent residents, second home owners, couples, singles, active folks and those with physical limitations, who want to grow with and rely on each other. If you would like to participate in building a resilient community by sharing your skills, interest, knowledge and time, consider joining them, either now to help prepare for launch or afterwards as a service volunteer.
Most people want to have meaningful relationships with others, be useful and creative, stay in their homes as they age, continue to grow and learn and use their money wisely. Many do not have family nearby to help with things they can no longer do as they get older. Your local village in the making, Rainy Day Village Network, can help with all of those.
Rainy Day Village is an all-volunteer, grass roots organization with two main goals. One is to support people who choose to age in their own homes by creating a network of trained volunteers who would help them with tasks friends and families might do. Another important goal is to help each other maintain vibrant and connected lives here in the communities we love. The Village wants to imagine new possibilities for aging that include independence, helping each other, maintaining control over our lives, and creating a positive impact on our community.
Once the Village launches, fully vetted volunteers will provide members with services like transportation to events and appointments, help with simple household tasks, and friendly check-ins and calls for those living alone. Individual members will pay a modest monthly fee of $20. Recognizing that everyone has different circumstances that may influence their ability to pay a membership fee, we are establishing a program funded by generous donors to offer financial assistance on an as-needed basis.
Rainy Day Village Network is a proud coastal spoke in the hub of Portland’s Villages Northwest, with a service area extending from Arch Cape to Twin Rocks, including the lower Nehalem Valley.
