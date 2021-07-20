Railriding – pedaling bike carts on railroad tracks – is not only a fun adventure and good exercise; it also offers an up-close view of the landscape you do not get from a car. Tillamook Railriders is on the track and rolling, and now taking reservations.
Operated by Cindy and Larry Oswald, owners of Twins Ranch Covered Wagon Campground near Bay City, Tillamook Railriders operates five days a week, Thursday through Monday, with rides at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The route starts at 2900 Third Street in Tillamook, next to Goodspeed Park. Riders will pedal to Bay City and back, about two-hours round trip, covering 12 miles. The cost is $30 per person.
Make reservations at https://www.tillamookrailriders.com/calendar
