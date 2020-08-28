Cascade Falls Quilts of Tillamook has donated a queen-sized quilt to the Garibaldi Maritime Museum to raffle as a benefit. The navy-and-white quilt, constructed by Gloria Guyer, is titled “Ship’s Wheel and Eagles” and measures 102” x 102.
Proceeds will be used for the replacement of the aging gutter system at the Museum. Raffle tickets are available for $5 each or three for $12 at the Museum during regular business hours of 10 AM to 4 PM Saturdays and Sundays. Only 500 tickets will be sold. The winning number will be drawn in mid-December. For more information, visit www.garibaldimuseum.org or call 503.322.8411 and leave a message. The Museum will contact you on the weekends.
