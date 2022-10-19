Bay City Fire Quilt

Bay City volunteer firefighters with the quilt that was recently auctioned.

 Photo Courtesy Bay City Firefighters Association

Bay City’s Firefighters Association recently raised more than $1,400 for their department, through a quilt raffle won by a local woman.

Gloria Guyer of Cascade Falls Quilting donated the quilt to the department in early 2020, just prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

