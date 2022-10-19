Bay City’s Firefighters Association recently raised more than $1,400 for their department, through a quilt raffle won by a local woman.
Gloria Guyer of Cascade Falls Quilting donated the quilt to the department in early 2020, just prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
After two years in storage at the station, the firefighters association decided to hold a raffle to support the fire department.
The effort was spearheaded by volunteer fireman Greg Sweeney, and sold more than 700 tickets, raising over $1,400.
The raffle drawing was held on October 10, at the firefighter association’s monthly meeting, and Andrea Ostensen was selected as the winner.
Ostensen is a Bay City local who lives right across the street from the firehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.