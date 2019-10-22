The North County Recreation District (NCRD) has a challenge from the Ford Family Foundation to raise enough funds to show “significant community support” for their ADA Restrooms and Lobby Project. The NCRD only has until Nov. 8 to raise the money. If they receive enough, Ford Family Foundation to their Board of Trustees for consideration will submit their grant application of $110,000.
To give a little background, NCRD’s Performing Arts Center renovation in 2015 came up a little short of the funds needed to add the ADA restrooms and lobby. They have $165,000 in their capital budget this year for this project, so the grant would put them at 83 percent of their project budget.
Since they were given this challenge, we have already secured $3,500 in pledges. Consider a donation for this project; time is of the essence.
Mail checks to NCRD, PO Box 207, Nehalem, OR 97131 with “ADA Restrooms and Lobby” noted.
Make a credit card donation by calling 855.444.6273 (select option 1 from the menu for the Welcome Center).
Stop by the Welcome Center to make cash, check and credit card donations Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:30 pm.
If interested, inquire about details to name a seat in the Performing Arts Center when donating.
