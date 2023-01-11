Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tillamook PUD is accepting applications now for the 2023 Community Support Grant Program.

Local not-for-profit organizations seeking funding for their community projects in 2023 are eligible to apply. Entities interested in applying must submit their 2023 Community Support Grant application by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-support-grants/.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted: