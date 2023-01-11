Tillamook PUD is accepting applications now for the 2023 Community Support Grant Program.
Local not-for-profit organizations seeking funding for their community projects in 2023 are eligible to apply. Entities interested in applying must submit their 2023 Community Support Grant application by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-support-grants/.
Applications are evaluated and selected by the Tillamook PUD Board of Directors in mid-March. In their evaluation, the Board considers each project’s potential for economic development and community outreach, as well as financial need.
Projects must be completed by the end of the 2023 calendar year. Additionally, individual grant awards are limited to $10,000 each year and entities are eligible to receive no more than $20,000 within a five-year period.
Some examples of past projects that have received Community Support Grant funding include lighting and electrical upgrades at various civic organizations, support for community programs, purchasing updated energy-efficient appliances for community facilities, and improvement projects at local organizations utilized by the community.
