Alicia Ritter, a 30-year public relations professional, has established a local consulting practice to assist Tillamook County organizations with their marketing and communications needs. Ritter Consulting specializes in working with organizations that operate with a public purpose or social good.
“I have decided to focus on opportunities in Tillamook County for both personal and professional reasons,” said Ritter. “I have family in the area, and with the pandemic, have been living here part-time. I’d like to partner with organizations from Astoria to Pacific City who need communication support during these challenging times.”
Ritter offers three-decades’ experience working with non-profit and government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations on their marketing, public education, fundraising, community relations and strategic planning needs. Ritter also provides grant and other writing support.
Ritter has worked with Oregon State University’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and the OSU Alumni Association prior to establishing her Tillamook practice. She serves on Oregon State University’s Beaver Caucus Board, which advocates for higher education funding, and is a member of Rotary. Ritter attends Sacred Heart Parish in Tillamook and St Mary by the Sea Parish in Rockaway Beach and is a new volunteer with the Senior Meal program in Rockaway Beach.
For more information please visit: http://aliciaritterconsulting.com. Or contact Ritter at: ritterconsulting@mac.com or (208) 830-6520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.