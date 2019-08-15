There will be a public hearing by the Tillamook County Planning Commission to discuss issues facing Tierra Del Mar with the Facebook Industrial Drilling Project. The community is encouraged to attend and speak up at the public hearing on September 5 at the Courthouse at 7 p.m.
Facebook, under a holding company Edge Cable Holdings USA LLC, purchased the oceanfront residential lot for the sole purpose of doing Horizontal Directional Drilling for a submarine fiber optic cable project – the Jupiter System, owned by Facebook, Amazon, and others.
The lot is on Sandlake Road in Tierra Del Mar. The graphic does not include the many trucks and power generators that will be needed and the increased traffic on Sandlake Road. It does not depict the expected noise and vibration of the project or show the access areas and the clearning of trees, shrubs, and grasses that will be required.
The slated “need “was for the growth of the global internet cable business. There are alternative sites available using public land and existing cable landing capacity. There is no identified need or benefit to Tierra Del Mar and the citizens of Tillamook County.
To do this project, Facebook needs to obtain a Tillamook County Conditional Use Permit. They are claiming “public utility” and “similar use” status.
