May 12, 2023 has been declared Provider Appreciation in Tillamook county by the Board of County Commissioners. Child Care professionals are suitably celebrated side by side with Teacher Appreciation Day and Mothers Day.
Also, NW Regional Child Care Resource and Referral invites all early child care and education professionals to be celebrated at Provider Appreciation Celebration! ALL professionals; licensed, exempt and program staff are invited to attend on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
