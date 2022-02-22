Tillamook Family Counseling Center is pleased to announce that in the month of March they will provide community members with two virtual prevention education events.
The two events include a Question, Persuade, and Refer Gatekeeper training and an Introduction to Problem Gambling Prevention presentation.
Question Persuade Refer Gatekeeper training:
The QPR Gatekeeper training will be presented virtually using the Zoom platform on March 11th, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. This training is an community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as an effective suicide prevention training. This training was designed to be beneficial for all adults, including: parents, teachers, employers, health staff, and hospitality staff. This training will be offered at no cost to the participant (registration for this training will be limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County).
Problem Gambling Prevention presentation:
The Introduction to Problem Gambling Prevention presentation will be presented by the Tillamook Family Counseling Center in partnership with Northwest Parenting. This presentation will be presented virtually using the Zoom platform on March 17th, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM.
Participants who attend this training will learn about: problem gambling, the continuum of gambling behavior, impacts of problem gambling, problem gambling prevention strategies, and helpful resources. This training was designed to be beneficial for parents, caretakers, or other caring adults. This training is being offered at no charge to 20 participants that live or work in Tillamook, Clatsop, or Columbia Counties.
If you would like to register for either event please contact Janeane Krongos at Janeanek@tfcc.org or call me at (503) 842-8201 extension #270.
