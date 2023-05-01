Janeane Krongos

Janeane Krongos 

Parents work hard to protect their children’s health. They take their children to medical appointments, teach them how to practice good hygiene, encourage physical activity, introduce healthy foods, and prevent underage substance use and gambling.

Underage substance use and gambling are associated with short- and long-term health consequences. In addition, underage youth who use substances and gamble have an increased risk of developing a dependency in adulthood. One way parents can work to prevent underage substance use and gambling is to have conversations. Parents should begin these conversations early on in a child’s life and continue into early adulthood. For the best results a parent should plan to integrate information about substances and gambling into daily conversations. In the conversations parents should ask their children what they know about substances and gambling, provide information, dispel myths, remind them of family rules, ask them how they would decline substances or an invitation to gamble, and let them know they can come to you with questions.

