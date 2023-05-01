Parents work hard to protect their children’s health. They take their children to medical appointments, teach them how to practice good hygiene, encourage physical activity, introduce healthy foods, and prevent underage substance use and gambling.
Underage substance use and gambling are associated with short- and long-term health consequences. In addition, underage youth who use substances and gamble have an increased risk of developing a dependency in adulthood. One way parents can work to prevent underage substance use and gambling is to have conversations. Parents should begin these conversations early on in a child’s life and continue into early adulthood. For the best results a parent should plan to integrate information about substances and gambling into daily conversations. In the conversations parents should ask their children what they know about substances and gambling, provide information, dispel myths, remind them of family rules, ask them how they would decline substances or an invitation to gamble, and let them know they can come to you with questions.
One way parents can prepare for conversations about substances and gambling is to create a ‘prevention toolbox’. The toolbox doesn’t need to be fancy; it could be a folder you have laying around the house, a notes document on your phone, or a folder on the computer. Parents should plan to fill the toolbox with current and age-appropriate prevention information from a trusted source. There are many great places to get prevention information, some of my favorites are the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Oregon Health Authority (OHA), National Institute of Health (NIH), Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR), and The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Continue reading to learn about resources you may want to add to your toolbox.
SAMHSA’s Talk They Hear You Campaign: The ‘Talk They Hear You’ campaign website is a good resource for parents. The website has a variety of resources including fact sheets, downloadable brochures, videos, phone applications, and a podcast. One of my favorite resources on the website is the ‘What Parents Are Saying’ podcast. The podcast features real parents who share tips that they personally used to prevent underage substance use. The podcast has covered a variety of topics, including opioids, grandparents raising grandchildren, parenting in recovery, and protecting the developing brain. The ‘Talk They Hear You’ resources can be found at www.samhsa.gov.
NIH’s National Institute of Drug Abuse’s (NIDA) ‘Mind Matters’ Series: This series is a great resource for parents of children 5th to 8th grade. There are 9 factsheets in this series including marijuana, alcohol, and opioids. I like this series because each fact sheet is condensed and it shares an overview of the substance, short term, and long-term effects (physical and mental health) and provides places that they can go for support. The ‘Mind Matters’ series can be found on www.nida.nih.gov.
SAMHSA’s ‘Tips for Teens’ Series: The ‘Tips for Teens’ fact sheet series is a great resource for parents of teens. This series has 14 factsheets, topics include opioids, marijuana, alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamine. Each factsheet has an overview of the substance, facts to dispel myths about substances, short term and long-term health effects, and common warning signs. This series can be accessed at www.store.samhsa.gov.
NIH’s NIDA “Why are Drugs so Hard to Quit?” Video: Some children have questions about addiction. Learning about addiction can help a parent answer these tough questions. One resource that I recommend to for parents to learn about addiction, is the NIH’s “Why are Drugs so Hard to Quit?” video. People who watch this video will learn the basics about addiction. This video can be found at www.nida.nih.gov/videos/why-are-drugs-so-hard-to-quit.
OPGR: The OPGR website has a section that is dedicated to problem gambling prevention. The prevention information on this website includes problem gambling warning signs, responsible gambling guidelines, and conversation tips. My favorite prevention resource on this website is the Brain Connection’s video titled ‘Gambling as an Addiction’, this video provides an overview of how gambling can impact the brain. On the website, OPGR notes that gambling has a similar effect on the brain as substances (alcohol, opioids, and marijuana). The OPGR website can be found at www.opgr.org.
CDC’s ‘Now Is the Time to Stop Drug Overdose Deaths’ materials: The information on this website can help a parent become informed on the dangers of fentanyl, dangers of poly substance use (mixing substances), naloxone (reverses overdose), and how they personally can reduce stigma. This page can be found at www.cdc.gov.
If you have questions about this column, please feel free to send me an email at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
