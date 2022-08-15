What: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of people age 55 or older experience some form of mental health concern including depression or anxiety, which may eventually lead to cognitive impairment. Prestige Senior Living invites the community to join a free webinar on aging and mental health on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. PST.
For individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, mental health can pose a different set of concerns not only for themselves but for their caregivers. It can be especially difficult to identify depression or a mental health concern in an older adult when symptoms may mirror those of cognitive decline including apathy, a loss of interest in activities and trouble concentrating, among others.
