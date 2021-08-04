Renee Stady, life enrichment director at Prestige Five Rivers in Tillamook, announced that the retirement community is hosting a community yard sale Saturday and Sunday Aug. 7 and 8.
Stady says there are lots of items donated by the community but there is still time to donate something to the cause. All proceeds raised at the yard sale will benefit the Alzheimer’s Assoc.
Contact Stady if you would like to donate anything to the yard sale by calling her at: 503-842-0918.
A little later in the month the residents are hosting Golden Days a Community Art Gallery and Silent Auction. On Thursday Aug. 26 stop by Fire Rivers to check out the local art featuring resident paintings and other art prepared on site. Proceeds from the Gallery and Silent Auction will also benefit the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Stay is looking for sponsors for the gallery show, so if you would like to participate call her at Prestige to get a sponsorship form.
