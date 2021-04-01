Meg Reed, coastal shores specialist, will discuss on April 8 the expected impacts of sea level rise along the Oregon coast and how the Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) is planning to help communities and partners address these impacts over time. The OCMP is currently in the process of creating guidance for local governments to address sea level rise, to be completed this coming summer, with additional resources to come over the next year and a half.
"A certain amount of sea level rise is unavoidable, even if we were to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Margaret Treadwell, the program coordinator for Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. “Adapting to sea level rise can feel like an overwhelming problem, so I think it will be very interesting and heartening to hear about the ways that it's being planned for in Oregon and around the world."
This talk, hosted on Zoom, is co-sponsored by the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.
Meg Reed is the coastal shores specialist for the Oregon Coastal Management Program, administered through the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD). Based in Newport, Reed provides technical assistance and policy guidance to cities, counties, and state agencies related to land use planning and hazard mitigation for coastal shore processes and geologic hazards. She also co-coordinates the Oregon King Tides Project with Coast Watch. She has been with DLCD for six years.
Reed received her Bachelor’s of Science from Roger Williams University in Marine Biology and Environmental Science, and has a Master’s of Science from the University of New Hampshire in the integration of science, policy, and management of coastal resources.
The talk will be hosted on Zoom. You can find the link at https://lnwc.nehalem.org/?page_id=732 or on the event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
Prior to the presentation, the LNWC Board of Directors will meet for a Bi-Monthly Board Meeting. The public is welcome to join and get a deeper look at the council’s upcoming projects and regular business.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up this spring:
· May 13: "Revisiting the Labor Day wildfires of 2020: Were they really unprecedented?" w/ Dan Donato PhD, WA Department of Natural Resources and University of Washington Forest Resources Department.
· Oct. 14: “Restoring Sea Otters to the Oregon Coast” w/ John Goodell, Elakha Alliance
