Honoring decades of tradition and in response to a severe need in the community, Neskowin Valley School is pleased to announce the reopening of full day PreKindergarten on September 6! A play based, child centered program with small class sizes emphasizing outdoor experiences and inquiry based learning on our five acre campus surrounded by forest creeks and meadows. Sign up soon to join our close, caring community. Registration is limited. Call
503-392-3124 to schedule a tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.