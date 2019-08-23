It's easy to get overwhelmed by anxiety on so many fronts at the same time.
That’s why we pray – to get in touch with the power of the Creator of the Universe, who is working in and through, and in spite of us to care for all the children of the world. We can’t do everything that needs to be done.
But we can each do something. There will be a non-denominational gathering to pray for peace in our country and our world between 11am and noon on Saturday 24 August in St. Catherine's garden.
It is open to all - come as you can, stay as long as you like. Bring a rug or a chair if you need. 36335 N Hwy 101, Nehalem.
