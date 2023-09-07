Local leaders involved in a new, fast-growing national prayer movement will be gathering under the big top 107 Jerry Creasy Way,in Garibaldi Saturday, September 16 to host Tillamook County’s first coordinated Prayer At The Heart (PATH).
The event will be similar to other PATHs happening in Oregon and across the country.
Many Pastors, teachers and community leaders will be on hand from 1 to 6 p.m. to greet and meet locals and to offer information and answer questions on the resources that local churches are offering to serve and meet the needs of area residents. There will be information on programs and help for single moms, veterans, food and dining rooms for the hungry, those in need of shelter or who suffer addictions, plus news on hiking groups, writer’s groups, audio-visual technical skills, physical fitness and much more. Pastor Brad Smith of Life Change Fellowship will give lip service with his ventriloquist skills with “friend”, Grandie.
A chance for youth to meet area youth pastors will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. along with music from area church worship teams. Youth Pastor Mark Laymon of Tillamook Nazarene will be speaking on identity: “Youth Matter.” Pastor Justin McMahan will be doing an evangelistic outreach. All are welcome. In the evening there will be a chance to meet area youth pastors.
The public is cordially invited to attend this free, upbeat, entertaining afternoon, designed to encourage and offer support to those in our communities in Tillamook County.
