The Potluck Church was created to give people a chance to get to know one another as a community and will hold a community picnic from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Pacific City Kiwanda Community Center in Pacific City. The church’s mission is to help feed people, and they hope to raise money to support local efforts to supply food to those in need. The church service consists of a community picnic that will be presented every month on the second Monday through the end of the year.
The service encourages people to bring a picnic supper and meet and greet their friends and neighbors over a communal dinner without the usual sermons, hymns and prayers. Pastor Walt Amacher said the best and most important feature of a church service is the chance to see friends and meet new ones in fellowship, and fellowship will be the emphasis of the new church. The church is undenominational, meaning that anyone of any belief is welcome, even people who do not profess to be religious.
There will be tables and chairs with cards and checkers for people to enjoy, and kids will be given crayons to color on the table coverings. Mid service, announcements will be made to introduce the hosts and acquaint people with the church and future services.
The church believes that to worship God is to appreciate and enjoy his creation. That means loving all people, admiring nature and respecting the beautiful universe we live in. The church believes that to worship God, one needs only to recognize nature and appreciate it and the people who live in it, and one way to do that is through fellowship.
The Potluck Church is a 501(c)(3) religious nonprofit incorporated in Oregon in February 2021 and welcomes all comers. Co-pastors are Walt Amacher and Julie Krohn. Address: PO Box 386, Pacific City. OR 97135
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.