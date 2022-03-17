Neah-Kah-Nie High School and Middle School hosted the Portland Opera to go, nicknamed POGO, Wednesday, March 9. They performed their production of Un Camino De Fe / A Journey of Faith.
Neah-Kah-Nie High School Principal Dr. Heidi Buckmaster said, ”Our school is lucky to have this opportunity supported by the Muddnick Foundation and selected sponsors of the Portland Opera.”
For 20 years POGO has traveled and shared opera experiences with communities around the region. Alexis Hamilton, manager of education and community engagement at Portland Opera said, “It has been such a thrill to be back in schools. Sometimes we are the first experience students have with live theater, let alone opera!”
The youth opera performed called, A Journey of Faith/ Un Camino de Fe by Hector Armienta, is ideal for grades 4-9, and is sung in English and Spanish. POGO’s production featured an amazing ensemble of singers and actors who share this family's story about immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico.
“We are so proud to be bringing a story to students that we haven’t told before. Representation matters, and seeing yourself on stage and hearing your story told opens powerful doors and windows in kids’ minds,” Hamilton said.
One of the POGO performers, Mariana Ramirez shared an experience she had performing a school, “A student from La Salle approached Mila and I crying saying how she never saw a performance like this before and it was the first time she saw anything that represented her culture. That was really touching and heart-warming.”
At the end of the lovely performance in the high school gym, cast members shared their education pathways that led them to the opera and about careers in the performing arts.
