Brian and Vicky Porter of Nehalem Oregon, parents of the bride, and Eric and Heidi Hardin of Albany Oregon, parents of the bridegroom, announce the wedding of their children, Rachel Jane Porter to Jeriah Edward Allen Lee Hardin.
The wedding date is Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Tillamook Elk’s Campground. The Bride is a graduate of Neah-Hah-Nie High School and attended Oregon State University and is currently working as a Data manager and Case Coordinator. The Bridegroom also attended Oregon State University and is now working as a Case Coordinator.
