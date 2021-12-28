A new agreement between the Port of Tillamook Bay and the Tillamook School District will bring a “gem of disc golf courses” to the North Oregon Coast.
The port and the school district signed an agreement last month that designates several acres of port property for a new disc golf course. The course, which is being crafted by nationally renowned disc golf course designers, is set to open before the end of next year.
“Working collaboratively with the school district to bring this recreational opportunity to Tillamook has been an amazing process,” said Port General Manager Michele Bradley. “Although the Port of Tillamook Bay is zoned for light and medium industrial use, that zoning also allows us to have recreation.
The preliminary course design tucks into the tree line and stays away from the main industrial area.” Under the agreement, the port will own the course, and the school district will design and maintain the course. It will have first rights to use the course for physical education classes, as well as for tournaments with the middle school and high school disc golf clubs.
Members of the public may also use the course, which will be accessible for a greater range of hours than the Bohannan Disc Golf Course around East Elementary School and Tillamook Junior High School.
As with the course at the schools, this disc course will be free for the public to use, although there will be a parking fee to assist with maintenance.“I think for me, anytime we can provide access and opportunities for students in our community by working with stakeholders, that’s something that’s a no brainer,” said Superintendent Curt Shelley.
“This is something that our community and visitors can have access to a disc golf course that will be known statewide, and you just can’t pass up that opportunity.”
