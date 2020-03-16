The Port of Tillamook Bay main office, Tillamook Airport and Tillamook Air Museum have modified public hours and made other changes. The Port said community staff health and safety is its highest priority.
The following will occur based on the current, ever-changing guidelines set by local, state and federal governments, but is also subject to change at any time.
The Port of Tillamook Bay main office is closed to the public. In-person meetings are canceled, and staff will work by email and phone. If you have an event room scheduled please contact please contact Sandra Neumiller at sneumiller@potb.org or call 503-354-8051. Other questions are directed to 503-842-2413 or info@potb.org. Payments may be made at the drop off counter in the lobby or call Margaret with a credit card at 503-354-8057.
The Tillamook Airport activities will be limited to flight operations only. The security fence will remain closed. Call 503-842-7152, email info@tillamookairport.com, or visit the Port’s website at potb.org/flight-facilities.
The Tillamook Air Museum will close per winter hours (Monday and Tuesday), but will also be completely closed until March 31 as the virus situation is monitored. Events such as the Convair Ribbon Cutting and the Annual Easter Egg Hunt are postponed. Contact Rita at 503-842-1130 or rwelch@tillamookair.com. You can find the museum on Facebook or contact info@tillamookair.com.
