How many gallons of water can an adult oyster filter in a day? What is the largest Estuary in the United States? How many rivers flow into Tillamook Bay? If you think you know the answers – or maybe you would like to find out – then be sure to join Tillamook Estuaries Partnership for QUESTuary Virtual Trivia – Live.
From 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, join Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) as they celebrate National Estuaries Week - with some good ole' fashioned trivia. TEP will be going Live on Facebook to bring you three rounds of estuary-related trivia. There will be questions for everyone including history, local area, entertainment and more.
Play along individually or as a team. Fill out the online answer sheet to test your knowledge against other participants and win awesome prizes.
For more information and instructions on how to play, see the event page at www.facebook.com/tillamook.estuaries.partnership
National Estuaries Week, Sept. 19–26, is a nationwide celebration of our bays and estuaries and the many benefits they provide to local communities.
The goals of National Estuaries Week are to create broad public awareness and support for our nation’s estuaries and coasts, to encourage active engagement and participation with local estuaries through volunteer and educational events, and to communicate the value and importance of our estuaries and coasts to key decision makers at the local and federal levels.
